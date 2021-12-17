Big changes arriving this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More unseasonable warmth on the way for the next 48 hours. Highs will reach the lower 70s both today and tomorrow -- a solid 10-15 degrees above normal.

Clouds and warm today with shower potential after 5 p.m. (WSFA 12 News)

There’s also more moisture in the atmosphere this morning, which is leading to widespread fog that has become dense in many spots. That will continue through mid-morning, then it’s just cloudy.

The increase in moisture will also support a chance of scattered showers moving in from the south after 5 p.m. The higher rain coverage will come tonight, tomorrow and tomorrow night with a cold front.

Rain and some storms are likely Saturday, especially during the morning and afternoon. (WSFA 12 News)

Rain and some thunderstorms are likely late tonight and throughout the day tomorrow. It won’t rain all day long as some breaks are expected, but everyone should get wet tomorrow. We aren’t going to see severe weather, but some heavier downpours are a good bet at times.

The front will push to our south Saturday night, which will end our chances for rain before sunrise Sunday. The drier air behind the front will keep Sunday rain-free and much cooler in the upper 50s. Gray skies will hang tough throughout the day.

Rain showers increase this evening with peak coverage of rain on Saturday. (WSFA 12 News)

A secondary wave could bring a renewed chance of plain rain showers from late Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening. The fine details regarding this system have been -- and continue to be -- a bit muddled.

Still, models do suggest some rain potential during this period. It won’t rain that entire time, but we’re including chances for rain showers from late Monday through Tuesday afternoon. The absolute highest coverage of rain is favoring Monday night and the first of Tuesday. We’ll continue updating this forecast over the weekend!

Colder air returns next week with lows in the 30s and 40s. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will remain much cooler as we push into Christmas week. Highs will likely be in the 50s and eventually the 60s with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s through Christmas Eve.

