Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Big changes arriving this weekend

Rain showers move in this evening and remain possible through Saturday night
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More unseasonable warmth on the way for the next 48 hours. Highs will reach the lower 70s both today and tomorrow -- a solid 10-15 degrees above normal.

Clouds and warm today with shower potential after 5 p.m.
Clouds and warm today with shower potential after 5 p.m.(WSFA 12 News)

There’s also more moisture in the atmosphere this morning, which is leading to widespread fog that has become dense in many spots. That will continue through mid-morning, then it’s just cloudy.

The increase in moisture will also support a chance of scattered showers moving in from the south after 5 p.m. The higher rain coverage will come tonight, tomorrow and tomorrow night with a cold front.

Rain and some storms are likely Saturday, especially during the morning and afternoon.
Rain and some storms are likely Saturday, especially during the morning and afternoon.(WSFA 12 News)

Rain and some thunderstorms are likely late tonight and throughout the day tomorrow. It won’t rain all day long as some breaks are expected, but everyone should get wet tomorrow. We aren’t going to see severe weather, but some heavier downpours are a good bet at times.

The front will push to our south Saturday night, which will end our chances for rain before sunrise Sunday. The drier air behind the front will keep Sunday rain-free and much cooler in the upper 50s. Gray skies will hang tough throughout the day.

Rain showers increase this evening with peak coverage of rain on Saturday.
Rain showers increase this evening with peak coverage of rain on Saturday.(WSFA 12 News)

A secondary wave could bring a renewed chance of plain rain showers from late Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening. The fine details regarding this system have been -- and continue to be -- a bit muddled.

Still, models do suggest some rain potential during this period. It won’t rain that entire time, but we’re including chances for rain showers from late Monday through Tuesday afternoon. The absolute highest coverage of rain is favoring Monday night and the first of Tuesday. We’ll continue updating this forecast over the weekend!

Colder air returns next week with lows in the 30s and 40s.
Colder air returns next week with lows in the 30s and 40s.(WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will remain much cooler as we push into Christmas week. Highs will likely be in the 50s and eventually the 60s with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s through Christmas Eve.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A person is facing charges after a chase with Montgomery police...
MPD officer involved in crash during chase, suspect in custody
COVID-19
First confirmed case of omicron COVID-19 variant in Alabama
Authorities are searching for a missing 68-year-old Elmore County man.
Authorities searching for missing Elmore County man
‘She was my life’: The mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out.
Mother of slain 5-year-old girl in Georgia says daughter ‘was her life’
Montgomery Fire/Rescue suspended a flag in the air above I-65 at the Maxwell Boulevard Bridge...
Deputy US marshal’s body returned to Montgomery

Latest News

Food for Thought: March 15
Food for Thought 12/16
Hunters across Alabama are encouraged to help fight hunger by donating during deer season.
Program encourages Alabama hunters to fight hunger
The victim, 29-year-old Montgomery resident Reginald Davis Jr., was rushed to an area hospital...
$1K reward offered for info on vehicle in deadly hit-and-run
Troy police say a shooting incident sent four people to the hospital on Dec. 16, 2021.
4 injured in Troy shooting