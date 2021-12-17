Advertise
Charges dismissed for Alabama Shakes drummer

Alabama Shakes Drummer
Alabama Shakes Drummer((Source: Decatur Daily/Limestone County Sheriff's Office))
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The case against Alabama Shakes drummer Steve Johnson has been dismissed, according to court documents released this week.

According to the documents, the circuit judge dismissed the case with prejudice on Thursday.

Johnson was facing a child abuse charge and violating a protection order. He spent more than two weeks in jail before being released on a $26,500 bond.

Johnson’s attorneys say they believed the indictment dates back to a spanking of a child that happened over a year ago.

