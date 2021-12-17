County Road 12: Christmas in Ansley is booming

ANSLEY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you’re looking for holiday lights with a country flavor, take a little trip to Pike County. It’s kind of like the North Pole of the South.

“So this has been a dream my whole life,” said Shanna Taylor.

Shanna Taylor always loved the holiday lights. A few years ago, after an off-year, her husband decided to jump in and help out.

“His heart grew pretty big and decided the next year he was going to make it bigger,” Shanna Taylor said. “This has been my dream.”

It’s called Christmas in Ansley, and he took this thing to Griswold proportions. Just outside of Troy in Pike County, you can drive through seven acres of lights and holiday displays. If you want to walk, there are treats, a little shopping, and a whole lot more to see.

”This is the second year of the drive-through, and we did a walk-through three years before that, so five years total,” said Aaron Taylor.

“We start as soon as we take it all down,” said Shanna. “We start on the next year immediately. All the cutouts you see, we build that and paint that, so we’re working 12 months out of the year.”

It takes hundreds and hundreds of hours to set this up.

“We start in September putting it all out,” Aaron Taylor said.

You’ll see holiday favorites, a little sports themes mixed in, maybe even bump into Buddy the Elf. So why do they spend all this time and money?

“This is my heart. I want people to know what Christmas is all about. If they pull through the gates, they will know,” Shanna Taylor added.

It’s all lit up, just waiting for you to come to take a look. It’s open every night from 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. unless it’s raining, until Dec. 27th.

