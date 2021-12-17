Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Food for Thought 12/16

12 News Defenders
By Mark Bullock
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

High Scores

Peppertree Steaks & Wine (8101 Vaughn Rd.): 99

The Tipping Point (5015 Hampstead High St.): 98

The Exchange (201 Tallapoosa St. - Renaissance Hotel): 98

Harper’s (8 Commerce St.): 97

Little Red Cupcake (638 Hall St.): 97

Hot Wings Express (5452 Atlanta Highway): 97

Low Scores

Wishbone Cafe (6667 Atlanta Highway): 85

  • Priority items: Chicken in fryer & crab cakes on prep. table were at improper temperatures; roaches in establishment

Beeline (4100 Atlanta Highway): 87

  • Priority item: Raw chicken left sitting out

El Chido (152 N. Burbank Dr.): 88

  • Priority item: pork in freezer and pico de gallo on buffet at improper temperatures

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after being hit by a car Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Montgomery
Montgomery Fire/Rescue suspended a flag in the air above I-65 at the Maxwell Boulevard Bridge...
Deputy US marshal’s body returned to Montgomery
Deadly shooting on East Lake Blvd.
2 brothers shot and killed in broad daylight at Birmingham gas station
Keyquanna Monise Burton was last seen on Nov. 22, 2021, according to Central Alabama...
Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office search for missing woman
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A person is facing charges after a chase with Montgomery police...
MPD officer involved in crash during chase, suspect in custody

Latest News

Food for Thought 12/16
Food for Thought 12/16
While it might not seem like it, Consumer Reports says robocalls are on the decline.
New laws to block robocalls
Food for Thought
Food for Thought 12/9
Defenders
Food for Thought 12/9