Food for Thought 12/16

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.

High Scores

Peppertree Steaks & Wine (8101 Vaughn Rd.): 99

The Tipping Point (5015 Hampstead High St.): 98

The Exchange (201 Tallapoosa St. - Renaissance Hotel): 98

Harper’s (8 Commerce St.): 97

Little Red Cupcake (638 Hall St.): 97

Hot Wings Express (5452 Atlanta Highway): 97

Low Scores

Wishbone Cafe (6667 Atlanta Highway): 85

Priority items: Chicken in fryer & crab cakes on prep. table were at improper temperatures; roaches in establishment

Beeline (4100 Atlanta Highway): 87

Priority item: Raw chicken left sitting out

El Chido (152 N. Burbank Dr.): 88

Priority item: pork in freezer and pico de gallo on buffet at improper temperatures

