Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Man dies following Monday car crash in Lee County

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Notasulga man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Lee County Monday morning, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.

Troopers say the wreck happened at 6:37 a.m. on Alabama 14 east, over a mile west of Auburn. The driver, Bryan James Buchanan, 57, was seriously injured when the 2007 Chevrolet Malibu he was driving went off the roadway and hit a ditch, a culvert and a utility pole.

Buchanan was taken to East Alabama Medical Center where he died from his injuries on Thursday, according to troopers.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after being hit by a car Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Montgomery
Montgomery Fire/Rescue suspended a flag in the air above I-65 at the Maxwell Boulevard Bridge...
Deputy US marshal’s body returned to Montgomery
Deadly shooting on East Lake Blvd.
2 brothers shot and killed in broad daylight at Birmingham gas station
Keyquanna Monise Burton was last seen on Nov. 22, 2021, according to Central Alabama...
Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office search for missing woman
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A person is facing charges after a chase with Montgomery police...
MPD officer involved in crash during chase, suspect in custody

Latest News

Troy police say a shooting incident sent four people to the hospital on Dec. 16, 2021.
4 injured in Troy shooting
Experts say Americans are returning to old habits this holiday season. More than 100 million...
AAA predicts more than 109 million Americans will travel this holiday season
Montgomery police say a vehicle pursuit ended on Sprague Junction Road on Dec. 16, 2021.
Driver apprehended following Montgomery police chase
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A person is facing charges after a chase with Montgomery police...
MPD officer involved in crash during chase, suspect in custody