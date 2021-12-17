Montgomery police identity suspect from pursuit on U.S. 331

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified a suspect involved in a pursuit with officers Thursday afternoon.

Dwone Harrison, 41, is charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree robbery, according to Capt. Saba Coleman. The robbery charges are related to an incident in January in the 200 block of Lakeshore Drive.

Officers arrested Harrison on warrants related to the incident. Harrison was taken into custody on U.S. 331 after a chase with MPD officers.

Harrison was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he was placed under a $95,000 bond.

