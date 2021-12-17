Pedestrian killed in Norman Bridge Road crash identified

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified a pedestrian who was struck and killed Wednesday.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Steven Hendon, 65, was hit by a vehicle around 5:15 p.m. near Norman Bridge Road and Felder Avenue, which is in the Old Cloverdale area

Hendon was taken from the scene to a local hospital for treatment and was later pronounced dead.

The driver was uninjured, Coleman added.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.

