Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Police: Suspect in Montgomery police chase was wanted for armed robbery

Eugene Osborne Jr. is charged with first-degree robbery and third-degree domestic violence...
Eugene Osborne Jr. is charged with first-degree robbery and third-degree domestic violence assault.((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We’re learning more about a suspect involved in a Montgomery police chase Thursday.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Eugene Osborne Jr. is charged with first-degree robbery and third-degree domestic violence assault.

The charges are related to an incident that happened Monday morning in the 100 block of Capital Commerce Boulevard. Court records indicate Osborne robbed the victim at gunpoint, threatening to kill her.

Osborne, who had warrants for the robbery incident, was taken into custody Thursday following a pursuit with Montgomery officers. He was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $65,000 bond.

During the chase, an MPD officer was involved in a crash with a vehicle not involved with the pursuit. Coleman said there were minor injuries.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A person is facing charges after a chase with Montgomery police...
MPD officer involved in crash during chase, suspect in custody
COVID-19
First confirmed case of omicron COVID-19 variant in Alabama
‘She was my life’: The mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out.
Mother of slain 5-year-old girl in Georgia says daughter ‘was her life’
Authorities are searching for a missing 68-year-old Elmore County man.
Authorities searching for missing Elmore County man
Troy police say a shooting incident sent four people to the hospital on Dec. 16, 2021.
4 injured in Troy shooting

Latest News

Dwone Harrison, 41, is charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree robbery, according...
Montgomery police identity suspect from pursuit on U.S. 331
Alabama Shakes Drummer
Charges dismissed for Alabama Shakes drummer
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Montgomery
Pedestrian killed in Norman Bridge Road crash identified
Rain and some storms are expected Saturday, especially through 3 p.m.
Big changes arriving this weekend