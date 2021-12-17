Police: Suspect in Montgomery police chase was wanted for armed robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We’re learning more about a suspect involved in a Montgomery police chase Thursday.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Eugene Osborne Jr. is charged with first-degree robbery and third-degree domestic violence assault.

The charges are related to an incident that happened Monday morning in the 100 block of Capital Commerce Boulevard. Court records indicate Osborne robbed the victim at gunpoint, threatening to kill her.

Osborne, who had warrants for the robbery incident, was taken into custody Thursday following a pursuit with Montgomery officers. He was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $65,000 bond.

During the chase, an MPD officer was involved in a crash with a vehicle not involved with the pursuit. Coleman said there were minor injuries.

