Troy sees ‘unprecedented growth’ with new retailers

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Troy was not immune to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but overall, the economy has been well off.

“We’ve had some unprecedented growth during this time, especially with the economy around the country and what it’s done, but in Troy, things have been going really well,” Troy City Council President Marcus Paramore said.

A Dunkin’ just opened along U.S. Highway 231. It joins a list of large retailers that have come to the city this year, like Hobby Lobby, Ross and TJ Maxx.

“It’s very big to keep that tax revenue here in our community,” Paramore saod.

The downtown square, a popular place residents go to shop and dine, has also welcomed new businesses. One has found a need that was not fully met and is capitalizing off it – men’s clothing.

“There really is not a lot of places for men. You can go to Don Walkers, but that’s pretty much it around here,” Heritage 1843 sales assistant Shelby Renfroe said.

Heritage 1843 is a new men’s shop filled with shirts, ties, shoes and more. The store opened back in August and is taking on its first Christmas.

“We’ve had really good business so far,” Renfroe said. “There’s been a lot of local people that have helped, and it’s been very good.”

The shop is just another Troy retailer bringing people in and keeping dollars local. The city said residents can also expect a new bowling alley, as well as a new hotel.

