Woman dies after Eastern Boulevard crash Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 21-year-old woman has died following a crash in Montgomery Thursday.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Amari Hunter, 21, died after a two-vehicle crash. The crash happened around 11:55 a.m. in the 1500 block of the Eastern Boulevard near Haskell Road.

Coleman says Hunter was initially transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but her condition changed to life-threatening and she was later pronounced dead.

The other driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was also transported for treatment. Their identity has not been released.

Additional details about the crash have not been released.

