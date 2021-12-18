1 killed in Saturday crash in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A person is dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, according to the Enterprise Police Department.

Police responded to the crash on Highway 51 just north of Dozier Road at 2:20 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation, the car left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The driver, Sharon McClurg Hussey, 45, of Enterprise, was pronounced dead at the scene. Hussey was the only occupant in the car.

EPD’s Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the wreck.

