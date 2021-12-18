Advertise
1 killed in Saturday crash in Enterprise

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A person is dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, according to the Enterprise Police Department.

Police responded to the crash on Highway 51 just north of Dozier Road at 2:20 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation, the car left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The driver, Sharon McClurg Hussey, 45, of Enterprise, was pronounced dead at the scene. Hussey was the only occupant in the car.

EPD’s Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the wreck.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

