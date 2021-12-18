Advertise
2 of the 4 shot in Troy Thursday arrested

From the left, Theodore Andrew Sheemar Carroll and Ethan De’Ron Franklin are charged in a...
From the left, Theodore Andrew Sheemar Carroll and Ethan De’Ron Franklin are charged in a shooting that happened during a robbery in Troy on Dec. 16, 2021.(Source: Troy Police Department)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police have arrested two of the four people shot during an alleged robbery in the 600 Block of Botts Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Theodore Andrew Sheemar Carroll, 20, of Union Springs, and Ethan De’Ron Franklin, 20, of Troy, are each charged with one count of first-degree robbery and one count of attempted murder.

Both men are in the Pike County jail with bail at $175,000 each.

Police Chief Randall Barr said at the time time of the shooting, Carroll was on bail for another first-degree robbery out of Bullock County and a breaking and entering a motor vehicle charge in Montgomery County.

The chief said additional arrests are excepted in Thursday’s case.

The detail of how all four people were shot were not released per the ongoing investigation. However, Barr said Carroll and Franklin were the two treated at Troy Regional Medical Center. They both sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and were arrested after being released from the hospital.

The other two people involved are still in critical condition in Montgomery, according to police.

