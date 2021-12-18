Alabama’s first national team skier Dani Loeb’s ski equipment stolen, family says

ATLANTA (WSFA) - A Montgomery skier and her family are asking for help after her equipment was stolen.

USA skier Dani Loeb was finishing up an international competition when her skiing equipment was stolen in Atlanta, according to her family.

Ricky Loeb, Dani Loeb’s father, told WSFA the items were stolen from a family friend’s home and included a US ski team backpack with two sets of custom skis.

Dani Loeb has a few more competition coming up, and her gear is expensive and almost impossible to replace, Ricky Loeb said.

Anyone with any information on where her ski gear could be is asked to call the family at 334-207-8707. The family says they have filed a police report.

Dani Loeb made history as the first Alabamian to make the USA ski team.

