Calls for more safety where Montgomery pedestrian was killed

The road has three lanes. Neighbors describe the middle one as a “suicide lane.”
The road has three lanes. Neighbors describe the middle one as a “suicide lane.”(Source: WSFA)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents along Felder Avenue and Norman Bridge Road still remember the night they lost one of their own.

“I walked out in the yard, and I seen the lights,” Bryan Stanley said. “We went up there and found out it was our neighbor.”

A pedestrian was hit and killed at the intersection. Montgomery police have identified the victim as Steven Hendon.

Neighbors said he was an avid walker.

“Didn’t own a car that we know of,” Don Ladner said.

Hendon was 65 years old, and residents described him as beloved, gentle and a fabric to the community. They say he was Huntingdon graduate who loved Montgomery so much, he stayed.

“A part of this neighborhood for, I think, 30 plus years,” Ladner said.

Residents tell us he had a disorder and walked with a limp.

“Just trying to get across that dangerous intersection is bad for anybody,” Ladner added.

“We have complained about this intersection for months,” Stanley said.

The road has three lanes. Neighbors described the middle one as a “suicide lane.” They want it looked at and also think adding a camera could help.

Neighbors say its common knowledge the location is dangerous. In addition to being an engineering problem, they believe it is a matter of personal responsibility.

“I know the speed limit there is 30. Everybody is at least double that,” Stanley said.

This accident comes as drivers head into one of the busiest travel seasons of the year – Christmas.

“Be aware of your surroundings when you’re traveling,” Stanley said. “Slow down, be patient.”

It’s a message from neighbors who are grieving, hoping you don’t have to this season.

Montgomery police say the investigation into this fatal crash remains ongoing. No details have been released regarding the person behind the wheel.

