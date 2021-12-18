Advertise
Groups seek probe of Alabama use of virus funds for prisons

Nearly two dozen organizations have sent a letter asking the U.S. House Financial Services Committee to investigate Alabama’s plan to use $400 million in pandemic relief funds to build two super size prisons.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Nearly two dozen organizations have sent a letter asking the U.S. House Financial Services Committee to investigate Alabama’s plan to use $400 million in pandemic relief funds to build two super size prisons.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama, The Sentencing Project and others signed on to a letter arguing that it is improper use of the relief dollars. They asked Chairwoman Rep. Maxine Waters to hold hearings on the matter.

The U.S. Department of Justice has sued Alabama over a prison system it said was riddled with prisoner-on-prisoner and guard-on-prisoner violence.

The governor’s office did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

