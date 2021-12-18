Advertise
Rain ends tonight, more possible next week

Much cooler heading into Christmas week
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Today’s rain and heavy thunderstorms have been pretty widespread. Some of the storms have become rather strong, packing a bit of a punch with gusty winds and torrential rain.

Rain coverage and intensity decreases through the night.
Rain coverage and intensity decreases through the night.(WSFA 12 News)

This activity will continue into the evening, but any risk of strong to severe storms -- which is very low -- will dwindle after 7 p.m.

Rain coverage will continue to drop late this evening and tonight. We aren’t going to see much more than some scattered rain showers after 10 p.m. Nothing heavy will impact us during the overnight.

A Gulf of Mexico area of low pressure will send rain our way Monday evening through Tuesday.
A Gulf of Mexico area of low pressure will send rain our way Monday evening through Tuesday.(WSFA 12 News)

A cold front will push through by sunrise tomorrow, which will end our chances for showers by 8-9 a.m. The drier air behind the front will keep the rest of your Sunday rain-free and much cooler in the upper 50s. Gray skies will hang tough throughout the day.

Another system will bring a renewed chance of just rain and showers from late Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening. The fine details regarding this system have been -- and continue to be -- a bit muddled.

We are much colder heading into Christmas week.
We are much colder heading into Christmas week.(WSFA 12 News)

Still, most models do suggest some rain potential during this period. It won’t rain that entire time, but we’re including chances for rain from roughly dinnertime on Monday through the early evening hours on Tuesday. The absolute highest coverage of rain is favoring Monday night and the first of Tuesday.

Temperatures will continue to be cool as we kick off Christmas week courtesy of the cloudiness and rain. Highs Monday will rise into the upper 50s, but Tuesday we may not get out of the low 50s.

Temps warm up and we're entirely dry for Christmas.
Temps warm up and we're entirely dry for Christmas.(WSFA 12 News)

By Wednesday morning it’s smooth sailing again. The sunshine will return, the rain chances are non-existent and we’ll begin a warming trend heading right into Christmas weekend.

Look for highs near 60 on Wednesday and Thursday, highs pushing 70 on Christmas Eve and highs well into the 70s for Christmas Day.

