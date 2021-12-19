Cooler air sweeps into Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a very wet Saturday, big changes have arrived just in time for Christmas week. Dramatically cooler air is sliding into Alabama as I type this; temperatures the rest of the afternoon will struggle into the upper 50s and lower 60s - a big drop from yesterday’s unseasonable warmth!

It stays cool and dry today, tonight and for much of tomorrow. But, late Monday into Monday night, an area of low pressure forms in the Gulf of Mexico and throws some moisture in our direction. As a result, scattered showers will fall over south Alabama late Monday afternoon, with rain becoming more widespread Monday night into early Tuesday. This rain will tend to favor the southern third of the state; north of Montgomery, we may not see much rain - while it will rain for hours in the southeastern corner of the state.

Warmer for Christmas (WSFA 12 News/NOAA)

The rain ends and the cool air gets a brief reinforcement with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the 30s Tuesday night and Wednesday night. Warmer weather arrives in time for Christmas, though. Temperatures skyrocket into the 70s Friday, Saturday and Sunday, so this will be like most of our Christmases...warm!

