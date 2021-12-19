Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Fire damages QVC distribution center in North Carolina

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) — A fire ripped through a distribution center in North Carolina for the QVC home-shopping television network early Saturday, causing extensive damage to the facility, officials said.

More than 300 employees were working at the facility near Rocky Mount when the fire was reported shortly after 2 a.m., The News & Observer reported. No injuries were immediately reported.

QVC representatives reported that all employees safely evacuated the warehouse and were accounted for except for one who hadn’t contacted family yet, according to Edgecombe County Manager Eric Evans. Earlier Saturday, Evans had said all of the center’s employees appeared to be accounted for.

QVC representatives didn’t immediately respond to a message left through its website.

Evans said a “main section” of the 1.2 million-square-foot (365,000-square-meter) facility appears to be destroyed. Crews from nearly 45 fire departments were still fighting the blaze more than 12 hours after it began.

“They’re working very hard to try to protect the remainder of that building,” Evans said. “Significant loss, but we’re very hopeful that it’s not a total loss and that they’ll be able to rebuild here.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to Evans.

QVC tweeted a statement about the fire on Saturday, saying, “We are currently focused on our team. As we work to understand the full impact of this incident, including any impact to shipping and delivery, we’ll share further details.”

QVC. Inc. is based in West Chester, Pennsylvania, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Qurate Retail Inc.

The Rocky Mount Area Chamber of Commerce posted a Facebook message that said up to 2,500 families would be affected by the fire.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Thursday on the Eastern Boulevard.
Woman dies after Eastern Boulevard crash Thursday
From the left, Theodore Andrew Sheemar Carroll and Ethan De’Ron Franklin are charged in a...
2 of the 4 shot in Troy Thursday arrested
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Montgomery
Pedestrian killed in Norman Bridge Road crash identified
Alabama Shakes Drummer
Charges dismissed for Alabama Shakes drummer
There were major traffic delays on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery and Prattville...
Traffic moving again on I-65 NB between Montgomery and Prattville

Latest News

Fire damages QVC distribution center in North Carolina
Dani Loeb's ski gear stolen in Atlanta, family says
Dani Loeb's ski gear stolen in Atlanta, family says
Highs top out near 60 with plenty of clouds on Sunday.
Rain ends tonight, more possible next week
Christmas on the Coosa celebrations persisted on despite weather delays.
Small businesses, shoppers turn out for Wetumpka’s 1st Christmas Market