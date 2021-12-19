Advertise
Highway 110 in Bullock County closed after crash

Highway 110 in Bullock County is closed after a single-vehicle crash Sunday, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.
Highway 110 in Bullock County is closed after a single-vehicle crash Sunday, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Highway 110 in Bullock County is closed after a single-vehicle crash Sunday, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.

Troopers say the wreck involving an overturned commercial vehicle happened just after 12:20 p.m. near the 19 mile marker before County Road 185. The road was shutdown just after 3:50 p.m. because of vehicle recovery efforts.

The Alabama Department of Transportation reports all lanes are currently blocked off.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are on scene, along with the Emergency Management Agency and ALDOT officials.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

