Houston County deputy badly injured in wreck

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An on-duty Houston County deputy has been involved in a serious accident that occurred late Saturday on a rural roadway. He is undergoing surgery at a Dothan hospital, per those with knowledge of his situation.

The wreck happened along Houston County Highway 33, near Ashford, about dusk. No official information has been released.

Multiple sources identify the officer as Deputy Ben Parrish.

Sheriff Donald Valenza and other officers spent several hours at the hospital Saturday night to show their concern and support of Parrish.

" May God watch over and heal our brother,” the Dothan Police Department posted on its Facebook page.

This story updated at 11:45 p.m. to include deputy’s name.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

