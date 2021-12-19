Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Montgomery fire units respond to Sunday fire

Montgomery Fire/Rescue crews say they responded to the blaze on St. Charles Avenue on Sunday,...
Montgomery Fire/Rescue crews say they responded to the blaze on St. Charles Avenue on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A residential building in Montgomery caught fire Sunday morning.

Montgomery Fire/Rescue crews say they responded to the blaze on St. Charles Avenue.

According to Fire/Rescue, crews were able to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported at this time.

A WSFA 12 News crew on the scene reported smoke in the distance and part of the road was blocked off.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Thursday on the Eastern Boulevard.
Woman dies after Eastern Boulevard crash Thursday
From the left, Theodore Andrew Sheemar Carroll and Ethan De’Ron Franklin are charged in a...
2 of the 4 shot in Troy Thursday arrested
A person is dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, according to the Enterprise...
1 killed in Saturday crash in Enterprise
The road has three lanes. Neighbors describe the middle one as a “suicide lane.”
Calls for more safety where Montgomery pedestrian was killed
Alabama Shakes Drummer
Charges dismissed for Alabama Shakes drummer

Latest News

Lottery and casino legislation will again be introduced in Alabama’s upcoming legislative...
Gambling legislation again before lawmakers in ‘22 session
Montgomery art exhibit displays social justice artwork at Kress on Dexter
Montgomery art exhibit displays social justice artwork at Kress on Dexter
Sturbridge holds 'Hot Cocoa at the Clubhouse' celebration
Sturbridge holds 'Hot Cocoa at the Clubhouse' celebration
Santa & Mrs. Claus help 'Cops for Christmas' pass out presents downtown
Santa & Mrs. Claus help 'Cops for Christmas' pass out presents downtown