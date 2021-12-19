Montgomery fire units respond to Sunday fire
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A residential building in Montgomery caught fire Sunday morning.
Montgomery Fire/Rescue crews say they responded to the blaze on St. Charles Avenue.
According to Fire/Rescue, crews were able to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported at this time.
A WSFA 12 News crew on the scene reported smoke in the distance and part of the road was blocked off.
