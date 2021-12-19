Montgomery fire units respond to Sunday fire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A residential building in Montgomery caught fire Sunday morning.

Montgomery Fire/Rescue crews say they responded to the blaze on St. Charles Avenue.

MFR units are on scene of a 2nd Alarm Structure Fire on St. Charles Av. Fire crews have extinguished the fire and there are no reported injuries at this time. #MFRgreat pic.twitter.com/VIChdKBsGe — MontgomeryFireRescue (@MFR1898) December 19, 2021

According to Fire/Rescue, crews were able to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported at this time.

A WSFA 12 News crew on the scene reported smoke in the distance and part of the road was blocked off.

