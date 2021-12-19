Advertise
Replacement of an Opelika bridge expected to take 6 months, city says

(Source: Google Street View)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - If your commute takes you on North Uniroyal Road in Opelika, you’ll need to plan for an alternate route for a while.

The road is closed to traffic while a bridge replacement project is being underway.

In late November, crews began relocating a portion of a gas line that was in conflict with the new bridge.

In a statement online, the City of Opelika thanked drivers for their patience while crews work on this “much-needed” improvement.

The bridge replacement is expected to be completed in six months.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

