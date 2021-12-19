Advertise
Small businesses, shoppers turn out for Wetumpka’s 1st Christmas Market

Christmas on the Coosa celebrations persisted on despite weather delays.
Christmas on the Coosa celebrations persisted on despite weather delays.(Source: WSFA)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - While the River Region saw some rain on Saturday, the city of Wetumpka did not let it put a damper on its holiday festivities.

After some weather delays last week, residents came together for the first Christmas Market apart of the annual Christmas on the Coosa celebrations.

“Christmas on the Coosa is one of the large and most anticipated events here in Wetumpka,” special events coordinator Valencia Johnson said. “We wanted to do something for our vendors that didn’t get a chance to set up last week.”

Christmas on the Coosa has been going on for years now. The city says the celebration dates back to 1984.

The market helped support local businesses, which profit off of last-minute holiday shopping.

“Shop small – Very important to us,” Johnson said. “We support that in every type of way.”

Gloria Ivey, with Ivey League Crafts, was out selling gifts.

She traveled from Montgomery to participate in the Christmas Market.

The business specializes in hanging flower planters, key chain holders and coasters.

“Small businesses is the backbone of each of any city,” Ivey said. “I appreciate the people coming out and supporting us.”

