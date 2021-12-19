Two downtown Auburn streets being converted to two-way traffic
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn has announced two of its downtown streetss are being converted to two-way traffic.
Monday, crews will restripe Thomas and Toomers Streets and install new signage to covert both roads from one-way to two-way streets.
City officials say this project is a result of its 2019 Comprehensive Traffic Study. It is expected to improve traffic flow in the area.
The road will be open to one-way traffic while crews make changes.
On-street parking will no longer be allowed on both streets.
