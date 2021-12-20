Home invasion, arson investigation continues at the home of Marshall County Schools superintendent

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - After a fire broke out at the home of Marshall County Schools Superintendent, Cindy Wigley, investigators are now calling it a possible arson and home invasion.

So far, no suspects have been named.

Officials said when Dr. Wigley’s husband came home on December 17, he discovered multiple suspects inside, and at least one was armed. Thankfully no one was injured, and deputies said there is no threat to the public.

They also don’t believe that the incident is linked to the TikTok school threats.

No arrests have been made, but Steve Guthrie with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said they are still investigating this as a home invasion and house fire.

To help Dr. Wigley and her family, Guntersville City Schools superintendent Dr. Jason Barnett said the Alabama Schools of Superintendent Association has set up a Venmo account to collect donations.

“Since the news broke, my thoughts and prayers have been with Dr. Wigley and her family and the prayers from countless others. But they are going to need this support, and we just wanted to provide a way for anyone to help her,” said Barnett.

“God puts people in your life for a reason- family, friends, and acquaintances. We are so thankful he has blessed us with each one of you. A special thanks to everyone who has made efforts for us to have necessities, offered their homes and support of any kind. There are not enough words to describe our appreciation,” Wigley said in a statement.

Wigley tells WAFF 48, all the family pets are now accounted for. She also thanks everyone for the love and support they received.

“There is evil in this world that we will never understand. What is greater is the love we have felt from all over Marshall County and the State of Alabama. We love you all,” said Wigley.

Wigley’s home was destroyed in a fire Friday evening.

Stick with WAFF for updates.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.