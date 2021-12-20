Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Home invasion, arson investigation continues at the home of Marshall County Schools superintendent

(WAFF)
By Stefante Randall
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 7:46 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - After a fire broke out at the home of Marshall County Schools Superintendent, Cindy Wigley, investigators are now calling it a possible arson and home invasion.

READ MORE: Home invasion investigation underway following fire at Marshall County superintendent’s home

So far, no suspects have been named.

Officials said when Dr. Wigley’s husband came home on December 17, he discovered multiple suspects inside, and at least one was armed. Thankfully no one was injured, and deputies said there is no threat to the public.

They also don’t believe that the incident is linked to the TikTok school threats.

No arrests have been made, but Steve Guthrie with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said they are still investigating this as a home invasion and house fire.

To help Dr. Wigley and her family, Guntersville City Schools superintendent Dr. Jason Barnett said the Alabama Schools of Superintendent Association has set up a Venmo account to collect donations.

“Since the news broke, my thoughts and prayers have been with Dr. Wigley and her family and the prayers from countless others. But they are going to need this support, and we just wanted to provide a way for anyone to help her,” said Barnett.

“God puts people in your life for a reason- family, friends, and acquaintances. We are so thankful he has blessed us with each one of you. A special thanks to everyone who has made efforts for us to have necessities, offered their homes and support of any kind. There are not enough words to describe our appreciation,” Wigley said in a statement.

Wigley tells WAFF 48, all the family pets are now accounted for. She also thanks everyone for the love and support they received.

“There is evil in this world that we will never understand. What is greater is the love we have felt from all over Marshall County and the State of Alabama. We love you all,” said Wigley.

Wigley’s home was destroyed in a fire Friday evening.

Stick with WAFF for updates.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a man has died after a shooting Sunday.
Police: Man shot, killed in Montgomery Sunday
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana
Montgomery police have charged a man with attempted murder after a stabbing Friday.
Man charged with attempted murder in Montgomery stabbing
This is a WSFA 12 News First Alert Road ReportSourc
I-85 NB near Tuskegee reopens after crash
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah

Latest News

Alabama's counties are reporting higher rates of community transmission of COVID-19 with those...
Alabama’s COVID cases, hospitalizations rising again
A southwest Alabama sheriff and a state House member are again jousting over whether the state...
Sheriff, House member clash over ending Alabama gun permits
Neighbors say new Alabama rules governing the spreading of poultry sludge on farmland aren’t...
Neighbors: Chicken sludge still stinks despite Alabama rules
First Alert Weather
Remaining cloudy & cold through the afternoon
Cloudy and cold to start the week. Tracking sunshine and warmer weather by late week.
Cloudy and cold to start the week. Tracking sunshine and warmer weather by late week.