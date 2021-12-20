Internet outage prompts WSFA 12 News programming changes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News’ ability to produce our regularly scheduled newscasts is being hampered by internet outages in the Montgomery area.

Due to the technical difficulties, WSFA 12 News will air a one-hour encore edition of the best County Road 12 segments from 2021 in place of WSFA 12 News First at Four.

It’s unclear when internet services will be restored or how widespread the issue is at this time. Continue checking back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.