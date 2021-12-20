Advertise
Man arrested for murder after off-duty Birmingham firefighter shot in Pelham

Authorities investigating deadly shooting in Pelham
Authorities investigating deadly shooting in Pelham(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Pelham are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday afternoon.

Officials with the City of Pelham say this happened around 1:30 p.m. on West Stonehaven Circle.

Authorities identified the victim as 46-year-old Christopher Lee Easter, an off-duty Birmingham firefighter.

Pelham Police say detectives obtained a murder warrant Monday morning, charging Aristola Devinci Jenkins in the fatal shooting.

Aristola Devinci Jenkins.
Aristola Devinci Jenkins.(Source: Pelham Police)

The victim and the suspect knew each other, according to police.

Jenkins remains in the Shelby County Jail pending the posting of bond.

