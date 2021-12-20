Advertise
Man charged with attempted murder in Montgomery stabbing

Montgomery police have charged a man with attempted murder after a stabbing Friday.((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have arrested a man with attempted murder after a stabbing Friday.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Odarrius Davis, 28, is charged with attempted murder. The incident took place around 9:50 a.m. in the 400 block of Tree Line Drive.

Court records indicate Davis stabbed the victim in the lower right abdomen with a knife.

Davis was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody on Monday. He was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $60,000 bail.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

