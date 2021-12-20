Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah

Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah. Investigators said they found her in someone's basement, trapped and covered in coal.(Ephraim Police Department)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EPHRAIM, Utah (Gray News) - A Snow College student who had been missing for five days was found by police trapped in a man’s basement, according to multiple reports.

The Salt Lake City Tribune reported Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing since Dec. 13. Police found her Saturday after tracking her phone, saying she was in a basement coal room and covered in coal, according to a court affidavit.

She was checked out at a hospital and has been reunited with her family, KSTU said.

A suspect has been taken into police custody and charged on multiple counts, including rape and aggravated kidnapping, Salt Lake City Tribune stated.

At a news conference, Jonathan Allen, the victim’s father, described getting the phone call from the police chief.

“‘He said, ‘I have her.’ And we dropped to our knees. We were so grateful, elated,” the parent said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a man has died after a shooting Sunday.
Police: Man shot, killed in Montgomery Sunday
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix at SEC Media Days July 22, 2021. The former Auburn quarterback made...
Bo Nix transfers to Oregon
A multi-family home was extensively damaged Sunday by fire.
Multi-family home extensively damaged in Sunday fire
Highway 110 in Bullock County is closed after a single-vehicle crash Sunday, according to...
Highway 110 in Bullock County reopens after crash
USA skier Dani Loeb was finishing up an international competition when her skiing equipment was...
Alabama’s first national team skier Dani Loeb’s ski equipment stolen, family says

Latest News

LIVE: Potter trial
FILE - In this July 24, 2021 file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses...
Trump sues NY attorney general, seeking to halt civil probe
First Alert 7-Day Forecast
Rain chances on the rise overnight
The memorial site for Daunte Wright sits covered in snow on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in...
Jury begins deliberating Potter’s case in Daunte Wright death
FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Nov....
Pentagon issues rules aimed at stopping rise of extremism