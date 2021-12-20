Police: Man shot, killed in Montgomery Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man has died after a shooting Sunday.

According to Lt. R.D. Carson, officers and medics were called to the 2200 block of West Woodley Square around 6 p.m. after a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a man, who has not been identified, with life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead.

No other details surrounding the shooting have been released.

