2nd person dies one week after Butler County crash

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a second person has died following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 last week.

According to the ALEA, the crash happened Dec. 13 around 1:50 a.m. Marcus Christfors Oliver, 42, was killed when the 2006 Chevy Tahoe he was driving left the roadway and overturned.

Oliver was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash. As a result, ALEA says he was ejected from the vehicle and fatally injured. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, a passenger, Robert Bernard Cox, 35, of Geneva, died from his injuries, ALEA said.

The crash happened on I-65 near the 107 mile-marker, about seven miles south of Georgiana city limits.

