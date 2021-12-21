Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Alabama joins lawsuit to block Biden Head Start vaccine, mask mandates

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has joined a multi-state lawsuit to block the Biden...
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has joined a multi-state lawsuit to block the Biden administration’s mandate requiring Head Start employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk all federal funding. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has joined a multi-state lawsuit to block the Biden administration’s mandate requiring Head Start employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk all federal funding.

The lawsuit, led be Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, was filed in the Western District of Louisiana Tuesday.

According to Alabama Attorney General’s office, the Alabama Department of Human Resources and the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education would be impacted by the mandate. Alabama’s Head Start teachers, staff, volunteers and students would also be affected.

The mandate requires all personnel to be “fully vaccinated” and wear masks at all times, while also requiring students ages two years and older to wear masks.

The lawsuit argues that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services lacks legal authority to impose the mandate. It also notes that the mandate conflicts with Alabama’s vaccine passport law.

“The Biden administration clearly has no plans to back down from its errant pursuit of nationwide vaccination,” said Marshall. “Likewise, the State of Alabama has no plans to back down from its righteous pursuit of nationwide injunctions.”

Joining Louisiana on the lawsuit are Attorneys General from Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a man has died after a shooting Sunday.
Police: Man shot, killed in Montgomery Sunday
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana
Montgomery police have charged a man with murder following a shooting Sunday.
Man charged with murder in West Woodley Square shooting
Montgomery police have charged a man with attempted murder after a stabbing Friday.
Man charged with attempted murder in Montgomery stabbing
This is a WSFA 12 News First Alert Road ReportSourc
I-85 NB near Tuskegee reopens after crash

Latest News

Traffic jams like this on Landon Road is a common site, especially during the holidays....
ALEA provides ways to stay safe during holiday travel
The Christmas wish for one family is to find their loved one safe. The Elmore County Sheriff’s...
Elmore Co. Sheriff’s Office continues search for missing man
Georgia State arrives to Montgomery ahead of Camellia Bowl
Ball State arrives to Montgomery ahead of Camellia Bowl.
Ball State arrives to Montgomery ahead of Camellia Bowl
Hot gift ideas this Christmas
Hot gift ideas this Christmas