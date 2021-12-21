Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Fire department rescues dog who fell off cliff

The Killen Fire Department and The St. Florian Police Department helped save a dog that fell...
The Killen Fire Department and The St. Florian Police Department helped save a dog that fell 300 feet down a ravine Monday night.(waff)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEN, Ala. (WAFF) - A daring rescue by firefighters and emergency crews saved the life of a dog in Killen Monday night.

At 7 p.m. Monday night, Killen Fire Rescue was contacted by St. Florian Police officers to respond to a scene on Culver Ellis Boulevard to help the officers after they found a dog that fell down a ravine.

Firefighters worked to set up a rope system to lower crews down the 300-foot ravine to save the dog. With the help of the officers, firefighters successfully rescued the dog and brought him up and onto a stretcher.

Caption

While the dog looked stared and cold, he seemed to be OK.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a man has died after a shooting Sunday.
Police: Man shot, killed in Montgomery Sunday
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana
Montgomery police have charged a man with attempted murder after a stabbing Friday.
Man charged with attempted murder in Montgomery stabbing
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
This is a WSFA 12 News First Alert Road ReportSourc
I-85 NB near Tuskegee reopens after crash

Latest News

MPD interim chief discusses violent year
MPD interim chief discusses violent year
Class Act: Pike County teacher connects to online learning students
Class Act: Pike County teacher connects to online learning students
First Alert Weather
Tracking a cloudy and damp start to Tuesday
Tracking a cloudy and damp start to Tuesday. Drying out and warming up by Christmas.
Tracking a cloudy and damp start to Tuesday. Drying out and warming up by Christmas.