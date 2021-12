MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Interstate 85 northbound has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash closed it Monday evening, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA says the wreck happened at 8:05 p.m. near the 45 mile marker, which is past Tuskegee.

Additional details and injuries were not immediately available.

