‘It is a high number’: Montgomery reaches 75 homicides before end of 2021

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With still more than a week left in the year, 2021 will go down as having among the highest homicide totals in recent recorded history for the capital city.

Seventy-five people have been murdered in Montgomery so far this year. The city surpassed 2020′s homicide total of 68 in early November. The homicide total for 2019 was 42.

“It is a high number. Seventy-five is one of the highest number’s we’ve seen in Montgomery,” said Interim Police Chief Ramona Harris.

The 75 homicides accounts for less than 1% of the total acts of violent crime in the city this year. The remaining 19% of violent crimes include other incidents such as assaults, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and domestic violence related cases.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, of the homicide victims this year, six were below the age of 18.

“You see a lack of conflict resolution,” Harris said. “That’s one of the biggest problems is where people are not responding with communication, they are responding with violence unfortunately.”

According to statistics from the Montgomery Police Department, 20% of this years homicides were caused by arguments. Sixteen-percent were senseless killings with no motive, 12% were domestic violence related, and 7% were caused by sudden anger.

“We are looking at different ways that we can address that conflict within the communities before it results in violence,” Harris said.

Some of those initiatives include the expansion of technological resources, like shot detection and more security cameras.

Harris also said the department has increased collaboration with federal partners like the FBI and ATF. They have also put a focus on partnerships with city council members, Montgomery Public Schools, Crimestoppers, local clergy, the probate court, and the Montgomery Area of Mental Health Authority.

Harris added that though the homicide total is high, they are making arrests. MPD reports that of the 75 homicides this year, 56 arrests have been made. Harris said MPD’s solvability rate for homicides is at 76%, which is above the national average.

“What often does not get said is we’ve impounded over 1,650 firearms this year. So where we have 75 homicides, we are actively taking weapons off the street. We are locking up offenders and we are seeking better solutions,” Harris said.

Ahead of the legislative session in January, Harris also said they are working with the District Attorney’s office and law enforcement in the region to address a permit-less carry bill being proposed, House Bill 6, that they fear could add to the gun violence problem in the state.

Harris also said they are working to build better relationships with the community. A community that has now seen another year of crime scene tape, and blue lights.

“We definitely extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who have lost loved ones to gun violence this year and we want to prevent that from happening to another family any opportunity that we get,” Harris said.

