Man arrested following Millbrook police chase

A man is facing charges after a chase with Millbrook police Monday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing charges after a chase with Millbrook police Monday.

At 2:27 a.m., police tried to stop a suspicious vehicle in the 2200 block of Cobbs Ford Road. The car allegedly accelerated when observing law enforcement.

According to police, the car went southbound on Interstate 65 into Montgomery. Police say the car exceeded 100 mph.

The car tried to enter I-85 , and at the I-85/I-65 interchange, the driver lost control and crashed. Police say the driver, later identified as 46-year-old William Dunlap, of Montgomery, tried to gain access to a knife as officers approached.

Officers detained Dunlap. He was treated at the scene for a laceration to his head as a result of the wreck, and later taken to Jackson Hospital for treatment.

Police found a catalytic converter and cutting tools inside Dunlap’s car.

Dunlap was taken into custody and charged with attempting to elude law enforcement, resisting arrest, and an outstanding failure to appear warrant held by Millbrook Police Department. He was placed in the Elmore County Jail under a $2,500 bond.

