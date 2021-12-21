Advertise
Man charged with murder in West Woodley Square shooting

Montgomery police have charged a man with murder following a shooting Sunday.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man with murder following a shooting Sunday.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Corey Henderson, 30, is charged in the fatal shooting death of Cornelius Hall, 29.

The shooting took place in the 2200 block of West Woodley Square around 6 p.m. Officers found Hall at the scene suffering life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead.

Coleman said Henderson was taken into custody Monday before being transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility. His bail has been set at $150,000.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

