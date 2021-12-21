Advertise
Nancy Worley admitted to Montgomery hospital

Nancy Worley, the former head of the Alabama Democratic Party, is being treated for an...
Nancy Worley, the former head of the Alabama Democratic Party, is being treated for an undisclosed illness at a Montgomery hospital. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Alabama Secretary of State Nancy Worley is being treated for an undisclosed illness at a Montgomery hospital.

Alabama Democratic Conference leader Joe Reed confirmed Worley was admitted to Baptist Medical Center South and has been there for several days.

While Reed said he’s alerted ADC members of her health status, he declined to release any specific details surrounding Worley’s current medical situation.

Worley, 70, served as secretary of state from 2003 to 2007. She went on to serve as chairman of the Alabama Democratic Party for several years.

Current party chairman and state Rep. Chris England says the party is thinking of Worley and they are praying for a speedy recovery.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

