Neighbors: Chicken sludge still stinks despite Alabama rules

DANVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Neighbors say new Alabama rules governing the spreading of poultry sludge on farmland aren’t doing enough to reduce the smell of decaying chicken.

The Decatur Daily finds that the Alabama Department of Environmental Management has received 51 complaints about one site alone in north Alabama in the last year.

The poultry sludge is not chicken excrement. Rather, it is a slurry containing bits of dead chickens, along with other waste from processing plants.

Until April 2020, applying poultry sludge on farmland was unregulated in Alabama. Since then, regulations prohibit application or storage within 500 feet of inhabited buildings or within 100 feet of waterways or the property line.

No testing of materials is required.

