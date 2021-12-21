Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Neighbors: Chicken sludge still stinks despite Alabama rules

Neighbors say new Alabama rules governing the spreading of poultry sludge on farmland aren’t...
Neighbors say new Alabama rules governing the spreading of poultry sludge on farmland aren’t doing enough to reduce the smell of decaying chicken.(ktuu)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Neighbors say new Alabama rules governing the spreading of poultry sludge on farmland aren’t doing enough to reduce the smell of decaying chicken.

The Decatur Daily finds that the Alabama Department of Environmental Management has received 51 complaints about one site alone in north Alabama in the last year.

The poultry sludge is not chicken excrement. Rather, it is a slurry containing bits of dead chickens, along with other waste from processing plants.

Until April 2020, applying poultry sludge on farmland was unregulated in Alabama. Since then, regulations prohibit application or storage within 500 feet of inhabited buildings or within 100 feet of waterways or the property line.

No testing of materials is required.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a man has died after a shooting Sunday.
Police: Man shot, killed in Montgomery Sunday
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana
Montgomery police have charged a man with attempted murder after a stabbing Friday.
Man charged with attempted murder in Montgomery stabbing
This is a WSFA 12 News First Alert Road ReportSourc
I-85 NB near Tuskegee reopens after crash
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah

Latest News

Alabama's counties are reporting higher rates of community transmission of COVID-19 with those...
Alabama’s COVID cases, hospitalizations rising again
A southwest Alabama sheriff and a state House member are again jousting over whether the state...
Sheriff, House member clash over ending Alabama gun permits
First Alert Weather
Remaining cloudy & cold through the afternoon
Cloudy and cold to start the week. Tracking sunshine and warmer weather by late week.
Cloudy and cold to start the week. Tracking sunshine and warmer weather by late week.