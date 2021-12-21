Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Police: 55-year-old woman accidentally discharges firearm at Opelika TJ Maxx

(Source: Google StreetView)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A 55-year-old woman is recovering after accidentally shooting herself in the foot at TJ Maxx in Opelika, according to police.

Authorities say then incident happened shortly after 2 p.m. Monday at the retailer on Tiger Town Parkway. Officers say the woman accidentally dropped the firearm, causing it to discharge and strike her foot.

She was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a man has died after a shooting Sunday.
Police: Man shot, killed in Montgomery Sunday
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana
Montgomery police have charged a man with attempted murder after a stabbing Friday.
Man charged with attempted murder in Montgomery stabbing
This is a WSFA 12 News First Alert Road ReportSourc
I-85 NB near Tuskegee reopens after crash
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah

Latest News

Alabama's counties are reporting higher rates of community transmission of COVID-19 with those...
Alabama’s COVID cases, hospitalizations rising again
A southwest Alabama sheriff and a state House member are again jousting over whether the state...
Sheriff, House member clash over ending Alabama gun permits
Neighbors say new Alabama rules governing the spreading of poultry sludge on farmland aren’t...
Neighbors: Chicken sludge still stinks despite Alabama rules
First Alert Weather
Remaining cloudy & cold through the afternoon
Cloudy and cold to start the week. Tracking sunshine and warmer weather by late week.
Cloudy and cold to start the week. Tracking sunshine and warmer weather by late week.