Police: 55-year-old woman accidentally discharges firearm at Opelika TJ Maxx

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A 55-year-old woman is recovering after accidentally shooting herself in the foot at TJ Maxx in Opelika, according to police.

Authorities say then incident happened shortly after 2 p.m. Monday at the retailer on Tiger Town Parkway. Officers say the woman accidentally dropped the firearm, causing it to discharge and strike her foot.

She was transported to the hospital for treatment.

