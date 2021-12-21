Advertise
Survey finds half of teachers and staff considering leaving jobs in the next 5 years

More than half of teachers and staff recently surveyed are thinking about or planning to leave in the next five years according to an attrition survey by the Alabama Commission on Higher Education attrition survey.(WBRC)
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More than half of teachers and staff recently surveyed are thinking about or planning to leave in the next five years, according to an attrition survey by the Alabama Commission on Higher Education attrition survey. The commission surveyed around 18,000 of the state’s 93,000 school employees.

Some of the top reasons for possibly leaving: pay, burn out, and being disrespected in the classroom. Tracee Binion with the Alabama Education Association keeps hearing the same from educators.

“We are just finding an unprecedented level of stress, of burnout, of frustration,” Binion said.

Binion says the education profession in Alabama is also seeing an unprecedented amount of openings

Teacher shortages are nothing new for Alabama, but Binion feels it’s to a point now where more needs to be done to look at how teachers are supported in the classroom and of course increase pay.

“We need community support. Everybody wants to feel like they are being supported in what they are trying to do and when you are constantly torn down as a profession, its going to be very difficult to recruit folks who want to come into this with that feeling,” Binion said.

Binion believes it’s past time to act instead of continuing to kick the teacher shortage can down the road.

“We’ve got to find a way without breaking people with such strenuous requirements without the support to accomplish these things, we’ve got to find a way to get that support to people who want to help in educating this next generation,” Binion said.

Teachers are also retiring at rates not seen in nearly a decade. The AEA says the shortages are not an overnight fix but they’re trying to find the right solutions and working with state lawmakers to try and keep people in the classroom.

You can see the entire ACHE survey here: https://www.alabamaschoolboards.org/_assets/documents/2021%20Fall%20Conference/Jim%20Purcell%20Oct%202021.pdf

