Suspect sought in multiple Montgomery burglary cases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is asking the public for help identifying the suspect in multiple burglaries.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers provided a security photo of the suspect during an Oc.t. 20 incident in which he made unforced entry into a home around 10 p.m. on Clanton Avenue. The suspect fled the home with the victim’s property after being confronted by the homeowner.

Montgomery police are trying to identify this suspect in connection to three burglary cases in October and November. (Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)

The suspect was said to be wearing what appeared to be a Mickey Mouse sweatshirt.

A week later on Oct. 25, the suspect, wearing the same Mickey Mouse sweatshirt, broke into a business on South Hull Street around 9:15 p.m. During that burglary, the man stole toilet paper, a pair of headphones, a mini refrigerator, a tool set and two flashlights. He then fled the scene.

A third business burglary was reported around 2 a.m. on Nov. 10, also on South Hull Street. CrimeStoppers reported that in this incident, the suspect stole items including phone chargers, a garbage can, a fan, a deposit book, a heater, stamps and toilet paper.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP. Tips could lead to a cash reward.

