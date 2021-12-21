Advertise
Taking a bite into holiday cookie decorating

By Deanna Chavez Gates and Tarlesha Acoff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:15 AM CST
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As Santa prepares to make his trip around the world you’ll need to make sure his snacks are ready to go!

Tarlesha and a few of her friends took on a fun cookie challenge to make sure they could satisfy Santa’s sweet tooth! Local baker Allison Carlock is a cookie master and a few years ago her cookies were featured on The Today Show, now they’re being featured on Today in Alabama! 

Allison showed The Rundown team how to decorate two cookies and now they’re going to try and recreate them.

Be sure to vote for your favorite on Instagram @TheALRundown!

If you want to skip the decorating and just order right from the professional you can contact Allison on Facebook or Instagram at The Crumbling Cookie!

