Tracking a cloudy and damp start to Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It is another cold and wet start to the day across the region. Scattered showers are passing through the state of Alabama this morning and the rain will linger through the early afternoon hours. Clouds will stick around today along with a north wind around 5 to 10 mph. Afternoon highs will again struggle to warm into the 50s.

Rain will exit by this afternoon and skies will begin to clear overnight. Lows will fall into the 30s area wide with patchy fog possible. Winds will remain out of the northwest around 5 mph.

Mostly sunny conditions are back for Wednesday as high pressure moves into the region. Afternoon highs will warm back into the upper 50s to lower 60s with northwest winds around 5 mph. Wednesday night we will see clear skies continue with lows falling back into the 30s region wide and calm winds.

More sunshine is expected for Thursday. Afternoon highs will remain in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Mostly clear skies will be around Thursday night. That will allow for overnight lows to again fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Christmas Eve on Friday we will again see mainly sunny skies. Highs are back into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Friday night, partly cloudy skies will be in place with overnight lows in the middle 50s.

Christmas Day is looking warm for Central and South Alabama. Afternoon highs on Saturday will warm into the lower 70s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Clouds will build becoming partly cloudy by Saturday night and overnight lows will remain mild, in the middle 50s.

Right now, there is a hint at a possible front moving across the area this weekend, providing a few showers and colder temperatures by Sunday. Forecast models are at odds in weather the front even makes it to the region, with that the case, we will keep temperatures in the 70s for highs with low rain chances for now. Just wanted to give you the First Alert, to what we could track this weekend.

Sunday, skies will remain partly to mostly sunny with afternoon highs warming into the lower 70s. Sunday night, lows will fall into the 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Early next week, Monday we are looking at more mostly sunny conditions in the forecast. Afternoon highs will warm into the 70s again.

