UPDATE: More names released in Abbeville car break-ins

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - More arrests have been made in Abbeville after the police department responded to 19 car break-ins on December 7th.

Marquise Hollins, 21, Deven Mills, 18, and Monquarius Cooper, 19 all of Abbeville were added to the list of suspects.

Hollins was arrested on 22 counts of breaking and entering a vehicle 4 counts of theft of property 2nd, 4 counts of theft of property 3rd, and theft of property 4th, 2 counts of attempting to elude, Fraudulent use of a credit card, receiving stolen property 4th, 5 counts of possession of credit/debit card.

Mills was arrested on 22 counts of breaking and entering a vehicle, 4 counts of theft of property 2nd, 4 counts of theft of property 3rd, and theft of property 4th, attempting to elude, Fraudulent use of a credit card, carrying a pistol without permit, possession of marijuana 2nd.

Cooper was originally arrested on unrelated charges but has since been charged with 23 counts of breaking and entering a vehicle, 4 counts of theft of property 2nd, theft of property 3rd, and theft of property 4th.

Combined bond totaling close to 10.7 million dollars.

