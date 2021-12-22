13-year-old shot and killed inside B’ham home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are investigating the death of a 13-year-old boy shot and killed inside a home in Birmingham Tuesday night.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 13-year-old Jeremiah Pruitt was inside a home in the 1500 block of 51st St. Ensley around 9 p.m. when he was shot.

He was transported to Children’s hospital where he died a short time later.

Police have not released details about the shooting.

