Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

5-year-old killed in forklift accident

(Source: Gray News)
(Source: Gray News)(Source: Gray News)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A child was killed after a forklift crushed them in Muscle Shoals Saturday, according to the Colbert County coroner.

On Saturday, December 18, Muscle Shoals Police officers responded to an accident involving juveniles, according to the department. Police say the children were under the supervision of their parents and occurred at the parents’ job on Boone Road located on TVA Reservation.

Officers told us that two of the kids snuck away from their parents to play inside a warehouse and were able to find a forklift. The older of the 2 children was operating the forklift when the younger child fell off, according to police.

After a lengthy investigation, detectives determined the incident was an accident, according to officers. The child’s body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences due to the age of the child. Police say the autopsy supported the detectives’ findings.

Police say the Department of Human Resources was contacted due to the nature of the accident and the investigation is considered closed at this time.

“This is a horrible tragedy and our condolences go out to all of this child’s family,” Muscle Shoals Police stated.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police have charged a man with murder following a shooting Sunday.
Man charged with murder in West Woodley Square shooting
Reginald Ruffins, L, has been named as the replacement for longtime Tuskegee University...
Tuskegee hires new head coach, doesn’t mention Willie Slater’s departure
MPD reports that of the 75 homicides this year, 56 arrests have been made.
‘It is a high number’: Montgomery reaches 75 homicides before end of 2021
Nancy Worley, the former head of the Alabama Democratic Party, is being treated for an...
Nancy Worley is ‘gravely ill’ at Montgomery hospital
Montgomery police are trying to identify this suspect in connection to three burglary cases in...
Suspect sought in multiple Montgomery burglary cases

Latest News

Earthquake rumbles parts of Chilton County overnight
Earthquake rumbles parts of Chilton County overnight
An Alabama woman has pleaded guilty to charges of helping prepare dozens of fraudulent...
Alabama woman admits to more than $1M in pandemic fraud
An earthquake rumbled parts of Chilton County overnight Tuesday.
Earthquake rumbles parts of Chilton County overnight
First Alert Forecast
Sunshine & warmer temperatures are back in the forecast