97-year-old World War II veteran finally receives high school diploma after waiting 78 years

Ernie Reda, a 97-year-old World War II veteran, is an alumnus of Stadium High School in Tacoma,...
Ernie Reda, a 97-year-old World War II veteran, is an alumnus of Stadium High School in Tacoma, Washington.(KING via CNN Newsource)
By Chris Cashman
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TACOMA, Wa. (KING) – Ernie Reda, a 97-year-old World War II veteran, is an alumnus of Stadium High School in Tacoma, Washington.

He was supposed to graduate in 1943, but he began boot camp instead.

Now, he’s finally closed out his high school education, thanks to a special ceremony Monday.

His granddaughter arranged it through a program to get diplomas for veterans who were drafted before graduation.

Reda fought in the Battle of the Bulge and the Normandy Invasion.

He was also an award-winning Army sharpshooter.

His granddaughter arranged a graduation ceremony through a program to get diplomas for veterans...
His granddaughter arranged a graduation ceremony through a program to get diplomas for veterans who were drafted before graduation.(KING via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2021 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

