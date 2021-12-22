Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Alabama grants entry permit to Santa’s 9 reindeer

Alabama State Veterinarian Dr. Tony Frazier and State Agriculture Commissioner Rick Pate pose...
Alabama State Veterinarian Dr. Tony Frazier and State Agriculture Commissioner Rick Pate pose for a photo with an entry permit granted for Santa's 9 reindeer.(Source: Alabama Agriculture and Industries)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Signed. Sealed. Now, Santa can deliver thanks to authorization from the Alabama State Department of Agriculture and Industries.

The department shared the approval Wednesday morning in a humorous permit for “movement of specific animals” from the North Pole to Alabama.

State Veterinarian Dr. Tony Frazier received the entry permit request from the North Pole for Santa’s a team of nine reindeer and, after consulting with Agriculture Commissioner Rick Pate, both agreed to grant the entry permit.

“The team, driven by Santa Claus, will be making multiple stops throughout the state transporting high priority packages to all the good boys and girls,” they noted, saying they’re “confident that these magical reindeer are free of any contagious diseases.”

The officials posed for a photo with the powerful permit, which, had it been rejected, would have put them squarely on the naughty list with thousands of children.

Santa’s permit is good for the night of Dec. 24 with a Christmas morning expiration date, plenty of time for his trip.

The Alabama Agriculture Department has granted an entry permit to Santa's reindeer.
The Alabama Agriculture Department has granted an entry permit to Santa's reindeer.(Source: Alabama Agriculture and Industries)

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police have charged a man with murder following a shooting Sunday.
Man charged with murder in West Woodley Square shooting
Reginald Ruffins, L, has been named as the replacement for longtime Tuskegee University...
Tuskegee hires new head coach, doesn’t mention Willie Slater’s departure
An earthquake rumbled parts of Chilton County overnight Tuesday.
Earthquake rumbles parts of Chilton County overnight
Nancy Worley, the former head of the Alabama Democratic Party, is being treated for an...
Nancy Worley is ‘gravely ill’ at Montgomery hospital
MPD reports that of the 75 homicides this year, 56 arrests have been made.
‘It is a high number’: Montgomery reaches 75 homicides before end of 2021

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
Sunshine & warmer afternoon temperatures are back in the forecast
A juvenile has been charged with threatening a shooting at a school, Montgomery police announced.
Juvenile charged with threatening shooting at Montgomery school
Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM)
Perry County landfill permit renewal public hearing set
This sonar image created by SEARCH Inc. and released by the Alabama Historical Commission shows...
Research: Wreck of last US slave ship mostly intact on coast