Alabama grants entry permit to Santa’s 9 reindeer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Signed. Sealed. Now, Santa can deliver thanks to authorization from the Alabama State Department of Agriculture and Industries.

The department shared the approval Wednesday morning in a humorous permit for “movement of specific animals” from the North Pole to Alabama.

State Veterinarian Dr. Tony Frazier received the entry permit request from the North Pole for Santa’s a team of nine reindeer and, after consulting with Agriculture Commissioner Rick Pate, both agreed to grant the entry permit.

“The team, driven by Santa Claus, will be making multiple stops throughout the state transporting high priority packages to all the good boys and girls,” they noted, saying they’re “confident that these magical reindeer are free of any contagious diseases.”

The officials posed for a photo with the powerful permit, which, had it been rejected, would have put them squarely on the naughty list with thousands of children.

Santa’s permit is good for the night of Dec. 24 with a Christmas morning expiration date, plenty of time for his trip.

