Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

ALEA provides ways to stay safe during holiday travel

By Erin Davis
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From Christmas Eve through the New Year is the busiest time for travel. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency created a list of reminders for people to stay safe on the road this holiday season.

  • Know Before you Go. Plan your route ahead of time.
  • Drive defensively, as holiday travel may present additional challenges.
  • Don’t drive while distracted.
  • If you must pull over on a busy roadway, do so safely.
  • Drinking and driving over the holidays don’t mix.
  • Be vigilant for pedestrians. Look for pedestrians everywhere.

“There’s no reason anyone should be struck because they shouldn’t really be in the roadway, especially if you’re not in the incorporated city limits,” said Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with ALEA.

Extremely senseless is what Burkett calls pedestrian-related crashes or deaths because they could easily be avoided. However, in the past year pedestrian incidents have dramatically increased.

“We see where people aren’t picking a safe place to pull over,” said Burkett. “We’re also seeing people are actually walking in the road.”

Other tips from ALEA are:

  • Pedestrians should also remain vigilant. Walk on a sidewalk or path when one is available. Otherwise, walk on the shoulder–facing traffic.
  • Make sure your children are properly buckled or restrained.
  • Make sure all occupants within your vehicle are buckled, no matter how short the trip.
  • On multi-lane roadways, use the left lane for passing only.
  • Move over and help keep the roadways safe for all.
  • Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling. For road conditions/closings in Alabama, visit www.alea.gov/weather-advisories

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a man has died after a shooting Sunday.
Police: Man shot, killed in Montgomery Sunday
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana
Montgomery police have charged a man with murder following a shooting Sunday.
Man charged with murder in West Woodley Square shooting
Montgomery police have charged a man with attempted murder after a stabbing Friday.
Man charged with attempted murder in Montgomery stabbing
This is a WSFA 12 News First Alert Road ReportSourc
I-85 NB near Tuskegee reopens after crash

Latest News

The Christmas wish for one family is to find their loved one safe. The Elmore County Sheriff’s...
Elmore Co. Sheriff’s Office continues search for missing man
Georgia State arrives to Montgomery ahead of Camellia Bowl
Ball State arrives to Montgomery ahead of Camellia Bowl.
Ball State arrives to Montgomery ahead of Camellia Bowl
Hot gift ideas this Christmas
Hot gift ideas this Christmas